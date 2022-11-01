Siddaramaiah questions govt. commitment to increasing reservation

Questioning the government’s commitment to increase reservation to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Tuesday asked the government if there is any legal protection to the Ordinance promulgated by the Governor to increase reservation.

“At the all-party meeting, I had suggested inclusion of the act in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution. Instead, the government just promulgated the Ordinance. What will happen if somebody approaches the court? Is there a legal protection to the legislation?” he asked.

The Governor had recently promulgated The Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and Appointment or Posts in the Services Under the State) Ordinance, 2022, to increase reservation for SCs from 15% to 17% and STs from 3% to 7% in proportion to their population.

Efforts in Tamil Nadu

Speaking to presspersons here, the former Chief Minister pointed out the efforts of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J. Jayalalitha in securing the Tamil Nadu legislation in the 9th schedule. “Is our law like this? The government should get the legislation and speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include it in the 9th schedule.”

He said merely saying the decision is a revolutionary one will not help. “This was done under pressure from the Valmiki community seer and our pressure. Our legislators had been demanding it in every legislature session.”

Mandal agitation

Mr. Siddaramaiah also slammed the BJP and asked if the party had fought for social justice for the backward classes.

“The party had opposed the Mandal Commission and reservation for OBCs in higher education. The BJP has extended 10% reservation to EWS that is against the Constitution. What morality does Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have to speak on reservation? Why did the government wait for over two years to implement the Justice Nagmohan Das committee report? The government wasted time citing legal hurdles to increase reservation to SCs/STs,” he alleged.