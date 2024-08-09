ADVERTISEMENT

Siddaramaiah questions Governor over pending requests for prosecution against HDK, Jolle, Nirani

Published - August 09, 2024 08:43 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has been served with a show-cause notice in connection with a petition seeking permission for his prosecution in the alleged MUDA scam, has questioned Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot over the pending requests for prosecution against Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy and former Ministers in the BJP government Murugesh Nirani and Shashikala Jolle.

Addressing the Janandolana rally in Mysuru on Friday, Mr. Siddaramaiah pointed out that the Lokayukta police had sought the Governor’s sanction for prosecution against Mr. Kumaraswamy in an alleged illegal iron ore mining case in November 2023.

No action had been taken by the Governor against either Mr. Kumaraswamy or former Ministers in the BJP government Mr. Nirani and Ms. Jolle against whom similar requests for sanctioning prosecution were pending for a long time, he said.

But, in his case, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Governor had issued a show-cause notice on the very day a complaint was lodged against him in the alleged MUDA scam on July 26, 2024.

He alleged that the Centre, the BJP, and the JD(S) were making efforts to “frame” him in the MUDA case and were “misusing” the Raj Bhavan.

