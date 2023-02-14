Siddaramaiah questions claims of clean governance, ‘Tipu Vs. Abbakka’ agenda set by Shah

February 14, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - BENGALURU

Questioning the claims of clean administration in Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s address to the joint session of the State legislature, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Tuesday reiterated the demand for a judicial probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge into the allegations of corruption in awarding government contracts in the state.

Participating in a debate in the Assembly on motion of thanks to the governor’s address, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the proposed probe could cover corruption allegations, if any, with respect to government contracts right from 2008 when the BJP formed its government in the State for the first time.

Mr. Siddaramaiah alleged that corruption in government contracts had become the talk of the town ever since Karnataka State Contractors’ Association president Kempanna wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the State government authorities of demanding 40% commission to clear bills of contractors.

Stoking emotions

He also took exception to Union Home Minister Amit Shah declaring during his recent visit to the State that the debate on Rani Abbakka vs. Tipu Sultan was the agenda for the forthcoming Assembly elections. Describing this as a communal agenda, he remarked that the BJP did not have any development vision that would better the lives of people. “The BJP should be ashamed that they are banking on an issue that could stoke emotions,” he remarked.

Denying the allegations that several PFI activists facing criminal cases had been released when he was CM, Mr. Siddaramaiah maintained that they were actually farmers’ leaders, Dalit leaders and student activists, and not PFI activists.

Governor free of controversy

Earlier in the day, Mr. Siddaramaiah told the Assembly that unlike the governors in neighbouring states in south India, Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot is free from controversy.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the State’s governor has maintained the dignity of the Raj Bhavan and was not involved in any controversies, unlike a few others of other states who have been involved in controversies while clearing bills passed or in criticising the functioning of the government.

However, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he was pained by the fact that the Governor had been used to read out a speech written by the State government, which was nothing but a “bundle of lies.”