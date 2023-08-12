Siddaramaiah promises to pass Advocates’ Protection Bill in next Legislature session

August 12, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Mysuru

Responding to a demand from the Karnataka State Bar Council, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday, August 12, said he was committed to passing the Advocates’ Protection Bill in the next session of the State Legislature.

Speaking after inaugurating the Karnataka State Level Advocates’ 10th Conference organised by Karnataka State Bar Council and Mysore Bar Association at Dasara Exhibition Grounds in Mysuru, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he had spoken in favour of the Bill drafted by the erstwhile BJP government during the Legislature Session in Belagavi.

Making it clear that he was still committed to passing the Bill, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that he wished to pass it in the very first Legislature session after the Congress came to power in Karnataka. Though it was not possible for various reasons, the Chief Minister assured to pass the Bill in the next session of the State Legislature.

He said he favoured enactment of the piece of legislation as protection was necessary for lawyers while discharging their professional duties.

Supreme Court Judge A.S. Bopanna, Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Prasanna B. Varale, Chairman of Bar Council of India Manan Kumar Mishra, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil and Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa were also present at the inaugural function of the two-day conference, which was presided over by Chairman of Karnataka State Bar Council Vishala Raghu H.L.

On Gruha Lakshmi scheme launch

Earlier in the day, responding to queries by reporters on the launch of Gruha Lakshmi, a guarantee scheme that seeks to provide a sustenance allowance of ₹2,000 per month to the woman head of a family, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the scheme will be launched by the end of August 2023.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s date of visit for the launch is yet to be finalised. Though he was scheduled to come on August 27, the same has now been changed. He said the Congress leader will mostly likely make the visit on either August 29 or 30.

“Everything is ready and the launch will be held by this month end,” he said.

Out of the 1.33 crore eligible families in the State, about 1.06 crore women head of families have been registered for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. As no deadline had been fixed for registrations, more women are expected to be enrolled for the scheme till the month-end, he said.

With regards to appointments to Boards and Corporations, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the committee will be constituted to select the names of persons for appointments to state-run Boards and Corporations. He said a few MLAs will also be appointed to the Boards and Corporations along with party workers.

