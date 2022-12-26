ADVERTISEMENT

Siddaramaiah praises Dharam Singh’s kin for building community hall

December 26, 2022 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurating the convention hall at Jewargi town in Kalaburagi district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday lauded the initiative by Jewargi MLA Ajay Singh and his family for constructing a convention hall for providing free marriages.

He was speaking after inaugurating a convention hall constructed by the Dharam Singh Foundation, in memory of the former Chief Minister to mark his 86th birthday anniversary in Jewargi of Kalaburagi district

Mr. Siddaramaiah also wished all 108 couples who tied the nuptial knot in the mass marriage ceremony on the occasion.

Reminiscing on the time when the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) formed a coalition government in 2004, Mr. Singh and Mr. Siddaramaiah took over the reigns as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. After 14 months he was expelled from the JD(S) for leading the AHINDA movement, Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

“Mr. Singh was not the reason for my expulsion. He was highly tolerant and not vengeful. Irrespective of their party inclination, Mr. Singh remained in the good books of all the political leaders,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Mr. Singh’s five-decade political career was distinctively eventful and he was elected as MLA for eight times and became member of Parliament twice. He went on to become Chief Minister and worked to give a pro-people government. Though Mr. Singh got defeated in the 2014 elections from Bidar, he did not quit from active politics, but continued to reach out to people in addressing their problems, Mr. Siddaramaiah recalled.

Listing out the development works taken up by the Congress including-the Outer Ring Road and the amendment of Article 371 (J) of the Constitution, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that Mr. Singh and AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge contributed a great deal for the development of the region.

Terming the Bommai-led BJP government as a den of corruption, the former Chief Minister accused Mr. Bommai of presiding over a corrupt government.

The BJP government merely changed the name to Kalyana Karnataka region , but failed to make the region ‘Kalyana Karnataka’ in its real sense. 

He called upon people to take a vow to vote against the BJP in the coming Assembly elections.

Mr. Kharge conveyed his best wishes to the Dharam Singh Foundation and his family members through a video message.

