Siddaramaiah poses a series of questions on flood relief

Bengaluru

09 August 2020 23:42 IST

‘Failure to give relief last year aggravated condition this year’

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday alleged that the State government’s failure to provide relief to last year’s flood damage has aggravated the conditions of flood-hit people this year.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “I had warned the Ministers a month back about the same but as usual, there was no response.”

In a series of questions to Deputy Chief Minister Govind M. Karjol, who also holds the Public Works portfolio, the former Chief Minister asked: “How many government school buildings were damaged? How many of them have been repaired and reconstructed? How many more have to be repaired? How much has been spent? How many roads and bridges were damaged? and how many of them have been repaired? How much was spent for the same?”

He also took Housing Minister V. Somanna to task and asked him: “How many houses were damaged? How many new houses were built? How many houses get flooded every year? How many people are in shelter homes? Will you give answer @Somanna”.

Mr. Somanna has toured rain-affected Kodagu and monitored the rescue and relief operations in the district.