Siddaramaiah pointing fingers at Centre only to hide his failures, says Khuba

Taking exception to the State government seeking assistance from the Centre for every problem, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba has said that the Congress government in the State is making all efforts to blame the Union government for its every failure.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is pointing his finger towards the Union government only to hide his failures. If he has any sense, he should not blame the Union government for everything. People in the State have elected the Congress and the Congress government has presented a budget of ₹3.5 lakh crore. It should not seek assistance for every problem that the State faces,” he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not meted out injustice or discriminated against any State. He has ensured that all the States in the country are treated equally in all terms, including the allocation of funds,” Mr. Khuba said at a press conference in Bidar on Wednesday.

Appealing to voters of North East Graduates Constituency of the Legislative Council to vote for BJP candidate Amarnath Patil, Mr. Khuba said that the Council polls will be an opportunity to register resistance against the anti-people policies of the Congress-led State government.

“The Congress will bite the dust for sure in the Lok Sabha elections. Graduates in the constituency must ensure that the party fails in the Council polls as well. It is an opportunity for graduates to register their resistance against the Congress government and its anti-people policies,” Mr. Khuba said.

The Central Minister also attacked the Congress government by raising the issue of deteriorating law and order in the State.

“Law and order has collapsed in the State. The ruling party is busy appeasing minorities by suppressing the rights of the majority. The graduates of the constituency must support the BJP in the Council polls as a token of their support for peace, law, and order so that the BJP can effectively raise these issues in the Council,” he said.

Referring to reports on widespread corruption in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, the former Minister Murugesh Nirani demanded the resignation of Tribal Welfare Minister B. Nagendra.

“K.S. Eshwarappa tendered his resignation when corruption charges were made against him. We expect a similar move from Tribal Welfare Minister B. Nagendra as a senior employee of the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation committed suicide while exposing corruption in the State-owned corporation. If he doesn’t resign from his position, the BJP will launch an agitation,” Mr. Nirani said.

Mr. Nirani also said that the State government has not come up with any new project even after a year after assuming office.

“Only those programmes the previous BJP government introduced are being continued now. The Congress government has not come up with a single new project. Not just the BJP even Congress leaders are disappointed by the performance of their government in the State,” he said.

BJP candidate in the North East Graduates Constituency of Legislative Council Amarnath Patil, party district unit president Somanath Patil, leaders Rahunathrao Malkapure, Babuwali, Revanasiddappa Jalade and others were present.