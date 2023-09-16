Siddaramaiah orders probe into alleged irregularities in Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology

September 16, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - Bengaluru

Following allegations of large-scale irregularities in the State-run Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KIMIO), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered a probe by a team of senior officials, including IAS officers from the departments of Cooperation and Finance. The team has been asked to submit its report in two weeks. An order to this effect was issued on September 13.

Sources said the Chief Minister’s Office had received several complaints regarding the lack of transparency in the procurement of medicines and medical equipment by the Kidwai director. Allegations of issuing a pre-dated work order for the development, operation, maintenance, and management of the Positron Emission Tomography and Computed Tomography (PET -CT) equipment under a public-private partnership (PPP) had also been reported in the media last month.