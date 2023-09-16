HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Siddaramaiah orders probe into alleged irregularities in Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology

September 16, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

Following allegations of large-scale irregularities in the State-run Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KIMIO), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered a probe by a team of senior officials, including IAS officers from the departments of Cooperation and Finance. The team has been asked to submit its report in two weeks. An order to this effect was issued on September 13.

Sources said the Chief Minister’s Office had received several complaints regarding the lack of transparency in the procurement of medicines and medical equipment by the Kidwai director. Allegations of issuing a pre-dated work order for the development, operation, maintenance, and management of the Positron Emission Tomography and Computed Tomography (PET -CT) equipment under a public-private partnership (PPP) had also been reported in the media last month.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.