Siddaramaiah opposing Ram temple for political reasons: Eshwarappa

“Siddaramaiah has lost balance of mind. He should be ashamed of calling himself a lawyer,” BJP leader and Minister for Rural development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa said in Chikkodi on Thursday.
“He fails to realise that the Ram Mandir is coming up on land cleared by the Supreme Court of all disputes. The Congress leader is needlessly opposing it. This is for political reasons,” Mr. Eshwarappa said.
“People of this country have rejected the Congress as its leaders have been insulting Lord Rama. If the Congress continues to insult the Ram temple, they will continue to suffer setbacks,” he said.
To a question, he said he had no idea why Mr. Siddaramaiah was not participating in rallies by Kuruba community leaders seeking ST tag. “Conflict of ideas and political differences are there between us. He is in the Congress and I am in the BJP. Such differences are bound to exist. But, he has to explain why he is not attending the rallies,” Mr. Eshwarappa said.
He inaugurated Nutan Vidya Mandir school in Koulagudda village near Athani. The Minister urged the villagers to send their sons and daughters to school. “My mother sent me to school while working in arecanut fields. Education helped me achieve success in life,” he said.
Srimanth Patil, Textile Minister, Kaginele Sri Niranjanandapuri Swamy and others were present at the inauguration.
