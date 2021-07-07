Siddaramaiah opposes return of erstwhile Congressmen who betrayed party

Welcomes JD(S) and BJP workers to the party in Mysuru

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reiterated his opposition to the return to the party of erstwhile Congressmen, who had repeatedly betrayed the party.

Speaking after admitting JD(S) and BJP workers to the party in Mysuru on July 7, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the party would welcome everybody who wishes to serve the people. But, the doors of the party will be closed to people, who have repeatedly betrayed the party, and wish to return to Congress only for the sake of power.

His stand on return of erstwhile Congresmen assumes significance in the light of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar’s reported statement that the Congress will consider the applications of all individuals, including defectors, if they accept the party’s ideology and principles.

It may be mentioned here that former Minister and BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath had recently lashed out at Mr. Siddaramaiah for opposing the return of erstwhile Congressmen while lauding Mr. Shivakumar for inviting them.