Siddaramaiah opposes closure of steel plant

February 06, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

On the day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Karnataka, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the Union government’s decision to shut down Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISP), a subsidiary of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), at Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district, and demanded the retraction of the closure of the plant.

“The plant is the source of pride and livelihood for lakhs of Kannadigas and is what gives Bhadravathi its identity. VISP’s closure will not just result in the foregoing of all of these, but also an indispensable part of the State’s history,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah, in a letter to Mr. Modi.

Mr. Siddaramaiah alleged that the Center has been neglecting public sector undertakings and recently 13 PSUs have become non-functional. Close to 1,340 employees working on contract basis are worried of losing their jobs following the recent decision to close the unit citing financial losses.