ADVERTISEMENT

Siddaramaiah opposes closure of steel plant

February 06, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

On the day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Karnataka, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the Union government’s decision to shut down Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISP), a subsidiary of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), at Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district, and demanded the retraction of the closure of the plant.

“The plant is the source of pride and livelihood for lakhs of Kannadigas and is what gives Bhadravathi its identity. VISP’s closure will not just result in the foregoing of all of these, but also an indispensable part of the State’s history,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah, in a letter to Mr. Modi.

Mr. Siddaramaiah alleged that the Center has been neglecting public sector undertakings and recently 13 PSUs have become non-functional. Close to 1,340 employees working on contract basis are worried of losing their jobs following the recent decision to close the unit citing financial losses.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US