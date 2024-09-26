Siddaramaiah on three-day visit to Mysuru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is arriving in Mysuru on a three-day visit on Friday. This is Mr. Siddaramaiah’s first visit to the city after the Karnataka High Court verdict in the MUDA case.

The Chief Minister will arrive here at 10.30 a.m. and participate in the World Tourism Day event organised at the Mysuru Palace premises on Friday at 10.45 a.m. The theme of this year’s Tourism Day is “tourism and peace”.

This will be followed by the meeting at the Zilla Panchayat hall here at 11.30 a.m. where the chief minister will review the progress of the development works carried out in the district.

On September 28, the Chief Minister will inaugurate Hotel Mysuru Radiance on Vayu Vihar Road in Siddhartha Nagar at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m., the Chief Minister will participate in a programme where he will release a book on the five guarantees of the State government.

The same day at 3 p.m., Mr. Siddaramaiah will participate in the valedictory of the centenary celebrations of the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute and also lay foundation stone for various development works and also launch the new works, at the Library Building on the MMCRI premises.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the old students’ association of the Mysuru District Backward Classes Hostels. At 4 p.m., Mr. Siddaramaiah will inaugurate various development works at the Government High School Grounds in Ashokapuram. The same day at 6 p.m., the Chief Minister will leave for Bengaluru from the Mysuru airport in a special aircraft.

