Siddaramaiah ‘not bothered’ by JD(S) moves

While both the BJP and the JD(S) appeared to be closing ranks and training their guns on him, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Tuesday continued to reiterate that midterm elections would be held in the State soon.

Referring to former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s statement that the JD(S) would not allow the State government to fall, he said, “We are not bothered about the political moves of JD(S). The Congress will strive to end the rule of the BJP.”

He expressed confidence that the Congress would win 12 of the 15 Assembly seats in the forthcoming byelections.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also said that the BJP was now harping on an old video clip of him only to divert the public’s attention from the issue of the leaked clip of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa purportedly talking of the disqualified MLAs. On the statements he had made in the old clip, recorded at a resort near Dharmasthala last year on the future of the then JD(S)-Congress coalition government, the Congress leader said he had never spoken of toppling the government.