Siddaramaiah must contest from Chamundeshwari: KSE

November 14, 2022 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has siuggested that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah contest for the State Assembly from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru and prove himself a people’s leader.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Monday, Mr. Eshwarappa opined contesting from any other constituency was not good for Mr. Siddaramaiah. “He was defeated in Chamundeshwari in the last election. He should contest from the same constituency and prove himself a leader.”

“Changing constituencies in every fresh election is not good. If a person contests from the constituency he was elected once, the people will judge him considering his work as their representative. But, if he goes on changing the constituency, it is not good”, he said.

