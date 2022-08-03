Siddaramaiah mocks Modi’s policies

August 03, 2022 21:52 IST

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah used the occasion of his birthday to highlight the Congress’ achievements and to mock at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies.

Mocking at Mr. Modi’s statement of “Na Khavunga, Na Khane Doonga”, Mr. Siddaramaiah referred to the “40% commission” allegation against the BJP government by the president of State contractors’ association and sought to know why the Prime Minister had done nothing even after the association wrote to him.

On “Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas” slogan of Mr. Modi, he said why the same yardsticks were not applied when giving compensation for murder victims. “Why did Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai give compensation only to Praveen’s family, and why not to Masood or Fazil?” he asked, referring to the communal killings in coastal Karnataka. “Is Mr. Bommai the Chief Minister for only one community?” he asked.

Mr. Siddaramaiah listed out the welfare measures of the previous Congress government and gave a call to the gathering to work towards unseating the “corrupt BJP” government.

Earlier, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar showered praises on Mr. Siddaramaiah and said that several pro-people measures were taken under the Congress rule by Mr. Siddaramaiah. He termed the birthday of Mr. Siddaramaiah as “celebration of all of us.”