Siddaramaiah meets Kharge ahead of swearing in ceremony

The Hindu Bureau
October 25, 2022 22:38 IST

CLP leader Siddaramaiah met Mallikarjuna Kharge at New Delhi today. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Siddaramaiah met AICC president-elect M. Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Tuesday, on the eve of the latter being sworn in to the post. He is in Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Speaking to reporters, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that Karnataka’s recent decision to increase quota for Scheduled Castes and Tribes should be included in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution to give it immunity from being challenged in court, failing which it will be a meaningless exercise.

