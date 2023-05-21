ADVERTISEMENT

Siddaramaiah makes a surprise appearance at grandson’s graduation ceremony

May 21, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with his grandson, Dhawan, and officials of Canadian International School during his visit there on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Students at Canadian International School here had a surprise guest in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, when he turned up at the graduation ceremony of the class of 2023 on Sunday.

Among the 68 graduating students was his grandson, Dhawan Rakesh, who has passed out of Class 12 from the school. Mr. Siddaramaiah said on his personal Twitter handle, “My grandson completed his Class 12 from ⁦@cisblearns and the school had organised a farewell for the graduating class of 2023 at the Canadian International School. I was happy to be part of the event.”

Dhawan is the son of Rakesh, who was being groomed to take forward Mr. Siddaramaiah’s political legacy. However, he met with an untimely death in 2016.  Dhawan was last seen publicly with his grandfather in Varuna constituency during one of his campaigns. Mr. Siddaramaiah had then said that his grandson appeared to be interested in politics, but has a long way to go since he was only 17 and wanted to study law.

The graduation ceremony had writer and Padma Bhushan awardee Sudha Murty addressing the students.

