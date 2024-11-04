Siddaramaiah-led Congress govt. is trying to bring back Nizam rule, says C.C. Patil

The Congress government in the State is trying to reintroduce the reign of the Nizams, by attempting to take over farmland in the guise of reclaiming Waqf land, BJP MLA and former Minister C.C. Patil said in Gadag on Sunday.

Centuries ago, the rule of the Nizams was restricted only to Hyderabad and surrounding areas. But the Congress government is trying to extend it to Karnataka, Mr. Patil said.

He said that he detested the rule of the Nizams as it was done without due process of law and was based on discriminatory decision-making.

“The rule of the Nizams was also known for its anti-Hindu policies. That is what the Congress government is doing in Karnataka. It is clearly following anti-Hindu policies,” he said.

“It is trying to take over farmland in the name of reclaiming Waqf property. It is unacceptable,” he said.

He said that a Lingayat Math in Sindgi that is at least 700 years old was claimed by the Waqf Board. The math is a 13th century institution. But the Waqf Board formed in the 1990s has come to claim it, he said.

Mr. Patil accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of being a casteist leader and said that Mr. Siddaramaiah decided to withdraw notices issued to farmers only after the Sri Bireshwar Temple frequented by the Kuruba community received Waqf notice.

Mr. Patil said that Deputy commissioner of Vijayapura T. Bhoobalan was an efficient and rule-minded officer.

“But Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan has forced the Deputy Commissioner to commit errors and violate Constitutional principles. It is very unfortunate,” Mr. Patil said.

“No government officer can take away any farmer’s land just by giving notices,” he said.

Mr. Patil said that the Congress is looting the State as it has appointed its own leaders as heads of guarantee implementation committee with a salary of ₹50,000 for district level committees and ₹25,000 for taluk level committees.

Member of Legislative Council S.V. Sankanur said that the BJP-led NDA government has brought in a Bill to amend Waqf Acts based on the recommendations of the Justice Sachar committee.

“The committee was formed by the Congress but it [Congress] did not implement it. We are doing it to streamline Waqf Boards and regulate them better,” he said.

He asked the State government to implement the Anwar Manippady report and remove encroachments on 23,000 Waqf property.

