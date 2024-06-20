Siddaramaiah justifies fuel price hike saying he needs to mobilise funds for guarantee schemes

Responding to the criticisms that his government is facing for hiking prices of petrol and diesel, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah justified the hike by comparing it with the fuel price hikes of the BJP-led Union government.

“When Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister, the crude oil price in the international market was 113 dollars per barrel. Now, it is 82 dollars. In 2015, the price had fallen to 50 dollars and it came down to 29 dollars at a point. Did the Union government reduce petrol price when the crude oil price dropped? You don’t question when they (BJP) raise petrol price,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said, during his brief interaction with mediapersons at the Jindal Airstrip in Toranagal, Ballari district, on Thursday.

The Chief Minister was in the town to participate in the Yoga Ratna Award presentation programme.

“We need to spend ₹60,000 crore for the implementation of the guarantee schemes this year. Don’t we need to mobilise resources? Are BJP leaders ready to ask us to cancel the guarantee schemes? Money is required not just for guarantee schemes but also for the development of the State,” Mr. Siddaramaiah added.

“When Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, petrol price was ₹72 per litre and it has risen to ₹102 per litre today. Who is responsible for it? The petrol price was hiked despite the drop in crude oil price. When Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister, subsidy was given and the price of petrol was less despite the inflated prices of crude oil. Even after the hike by ₹3 per litre in our State, the prices are still lower than those in neighbouring States,” the Chief Minister said.

To a question, Mr. Siddaramaiah clarified that there is no proposal to hike bus fares in the backdrop of the hike in fuel prices.

When asked about Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy permitting iron ore mining at Devadari in Sandur taluk of Ballari district, Mr. Siddaramaiah asked the reporters to ask Mr. Kumaraswamy why he has given permission though he himself opposed mining there in the past.

On the devolution of taxes, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the 15th Finance Commission has meted out injustice to the State by allocating far less amount than that was allocated by the 14th Finance Commission.

“Now, the 16th Finance Commission has started functioning. As compared to the tax amount allocated to Karnataka by the 14th Finance Commission, the State suffered a loss of ₹1,87,000 crore under the 15th Finance Commission. Did a single [BJP] MP from the State raise the issue?” he said.

“The Union government did not give drought relief even six months after the report was submitted. The 15th Finance Commission had recommended the allocation of ₹5,494 crores to the State but the Union government did not give it. The Union government had promised to give ₹6,000 crores for the development of peripheral ring road and lakes in Bengaluru but did not give. It promised to give ₹5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra project and did not give it,” he said.

When asked about the Balancing Reservoir to be built at Navale in Koppal district to compensate for the loss of storage owing to accumulation of silt in the Tungabhadra Reservoir, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the final decision will be taken only after consulting Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as they are stakeholders in the Tungabhadra Reservoir.