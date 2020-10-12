Siddaramaiah is the biggest liar of the century, says Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru

12 October 2020 00:38 IST

Barbs continued to be traded between Janata Dal (S) and Congress leaders on Sunday, with former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy calling the Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah the “biggest liar of the century”.

“Siddaramaiah has said that he had discussed with the JD(S) the matter of support to the Congress when the motion of no confidence was moved. He has also said that the sons of soil did not support. This is a blatant lie and Mr. Siddaramaiah has proved himself to be the biggest liar of the century,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said in a series of tweets.

In another tweet, he said, “In the last century, a former Congress Chief Minister had been termed a big liar. Mr. Siddaramaiah has snatched that title.” He added that Mr. Siddaramaiah, without holding any discussions with the JD(S), was lying through his teeth and should stop doing so at least now. “While I am accused of playing caste politics during elections, what is Mr. Siddaramaiah [doing]? The land knows that he wears the AHINDA mask and is a fake socialist,” he tweeted.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda accused the Congress of indulging in caste politics in Rajarajeshwarinagar. He said that no matter how powerful someone was, it was not possible to win elections based on the strength of one caste. Mr. Gowda was speaking here after holding discussions over the choice of party candidate in R.R. Nagar. He said, “I have said it a thousand times that it is not possible to win on the strength of one caste. [KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar] is free to experiment whatever he wants and he will suffer.”

When asked for a response to the JD(S) leaders’ criticism, Mr. Shivakumar refused to respond.