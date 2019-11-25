Siddaramaiah is not a loner in Congress: Parameshwara

Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior Congress leader G Parameshwara on Monday said former Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah was not lonely in the party as being portrayed by the BJP leaders and stated that the Congress party was fighting the ensuing by-elections under the leadership of Mr. Siddaramaiah.

“BJP leaders have no issues to raise in their campaigns and are therefore targeting Mr. Siddaramaiah saying that he was waging a lone battle in the Congress and other leaders were not accompanying him in the campaigns. He (Siddaramaiah) is our leader and we are fighting under his leadership. The Congress party will win maximum seats,” he told reporters after visiting Sri Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi hills.

To a question on whether the BJP government would stay afloat after the by-elections, the former KPCC president said: “I will react after December 5.”

Replying to questions on the prospects of the Congress candidate in Hunsur, he maintained, “I think we have already won in Hunsur if the developments in the constituency are an indicator. I cannot tell at this juncture how many seats the party would win. I can talk about the numbers after the by-election.”

Dr. Parameshwara maintained that the MLAs who engineered defection in Madhya Pradesh like in the State lost the elections. “If the current political scenario is analysed, the same would happen for the disqualified MLAs in the State,” he opined.