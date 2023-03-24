Siddaramaiah is not confident of winning elections from anywhere, says Pratap Simha

March 24, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Belagavi

“Siddaramaiah [Leader of Opposition in Assembly] is looking at multiple constituencies not because he has followers everywhere but only because he is not confident of winning elections from anywhere. He keeps talking of fighting from multiple constituencies as he is afraid of losing from wherever he will contest,” BJP leader and MP Pratap Simha said in Gokak on Friday.

He was speaking at a youth rally organised by the BJP Yuva Morcha.

“At times, Mr. Siddaramaiah speaks about fighting from Varuna constituency. But his wife does not want him to do that, as it will mean that their son [S. Yathindra] will have to sacrifice his seat for his father. Mr. Siddaramaiah and his wife seem to have a disagreement over this issue,” Mr. Simha said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The former Chief Minister is afraid of losing from Kolar as leaders like Varthur Prakash are opposing his candidature there. It is sad that a former Chief Minister is not sure of his seat,” Mr. Simha said.

The Mysuru MP criticised the Janata Dal(S) for infighting. “The fight in the party is due to the differences between H.D. Kumaraswamy and H.D. Revanna’s wife, Bhavani Revanna. Now, my question is, how can leaders who are having major disagreements with women in their families, take care of the State?” he said.

The former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, his son and BJP leader Amarnath Jarkiholi, Bheemshi Bharamannanavar, Manjunath Prabhunatti, Basavaraj Nesargi and others were present.