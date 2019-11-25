Karnataka

Siddaramaiah is HM of single-teacher school: Shobha

The BJP has continued its tirade against Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje described him as “headmaster of a single-teacher school.” Accusing the former Chief Minister of trying to sideline his colleagues by projecting himself as the champion of backward classes, she said that Mr. Siddaramaiah had got isolated in the Congress as his colleagues were upset over his style of functioning. “Where are Congress leaders Parameshwara, H.K. Patil, B.K. Hariprasad, and Ramalinga Reddy? Why are they not seen with Mr. Siddaramaiah?” she wondered. This came even as Mr. Parameshwara in Mysuru sought to clarify that all Congress leaders were behind Mr. Siddaramaiah.

