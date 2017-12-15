Siddaramaiah is going to people with lies, says Yeddyurappa

Criticising Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for holding Sadhana Sambhrama rallies, B.S. Yeddyuarappa, State BJP president, has said that “he is an irresponsible Chief Minister as he was holding rallies going to the people with lies after having failed to take up any development works in the last four-and-a-half years.”

He was talking to reporters in Raichur on Thursday, before leaving for Manvi to address a Parivartana Yatra meeting.

Mr. Yeddyurappa, who made a day’s halt in Raichur between continuous yatra meetings, criticised Mr. Siddaramaiah for misleading people on the alleged killing of Paresh Mesta and said that “killings of Hindutva activists were examples of how the law and order situation had deteriorated in the State.” The administration has completely collapsed as people from all sections are fed up with the bad governance of the Congress government, he added.

Slams CM

Mr. Yeedyurappa also slammed Mr. Siddaramaiah for "shamelessly" referring to the incident in which he was jailed and asked the Chief Minister “if the former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi had not been jailed?”

“He [Mr. Siddaramaiah], who has a law background, should understand why I was jailed,” he said.

Dalits of the State would teach the Congress a lesson in the next Assembly election as they have understood how they have been misused for political purposes so far, he said. He also took a dig at G. Parameshwara, president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, for holding rallies stating that “the Chief Minister was addressing rallies where the Congress had won and Dr. Parameshwara was addressing rallies where the Congress had been defeated.”

Making it clear, he said that the question of seeking support from the Janata Dal (Secular) may not arise at all as the BJP would form the government by winning 150 plus seats.

He said that the party’s election manifesto would be released after January 26.