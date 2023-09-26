HamberMenu
‘Siddaramaiah is currying favour with Stalin by releasing Cauvery river waters’

Accusing the Congress government of neglecting the longstanding dispute over the allocation of Cauvery river waters, JD(S) legislator G.T. Deve Gowda has said Siddaramaiah released water to Tamil Nadu without orders from the authority concerned

September 26, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Accusing the Congress government of releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu when there is no such order issued by the authority concerned, Janata Dal(S) legislator G.T. Deve Gowda has said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is currying favour with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin by releasing water [to Tamil Nadu] to bring INDI Alliance to power in 2024.

Speaking to presspersons here on Tuesday, Mr. Gowda asked how can the State government release water to Tamil Nadu when it is finding it difficult to provide water for people in Karnataka? Then, should the Siddaramaiah-led government survive, if it has failed to provide drinking water to the people of State, Mr. Gowda questioned.

Mr. Gowda reiterated that the government should have approached the Cauvery Water Management Authority early requesting it to address the water issue, in the wake of the Meteorological Department announcing that the State will record less than normal rainfall this monsoon season.

“The Congress leaders are trying to abuse their power; power has gone to their head. Congress always wished that the Janata Dal(S) and the BJP remain enemies, but the alliance between the two parties now has become a worrying factor for the Congress leaders,” Mr. Gowda said.

Reacting to the Bengaluru bandh over the Cauvery water issue, he said that the Opposition political parties and various organisations are unitedly holding protests against the State government. Though the bandh protest was peaceful, the government imposed Section 144, he said and strongly condemned the arrest of pro-Kannada activists who took part in the protest for bandh.

