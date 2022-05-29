Siddaramaiah is completely mistaken about RSS: Karjol

“It seems [Leader of Opposition in the Assembly] Siddaramaiah is losing his mind,’’ Irrigation Minister and BJP leader Govind Karjol said in Belagavi on Sunday.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah has held responsible positions in the government. He is a senior leader and experienced politician. Early in his career, he also used to practice law. But his present statements and actions make us forget all that. It seems he is losing his mind,’’ Mr. Karjol said.

He told journalists that Mr. Siddaramaiah is completely mistaken about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The RSS is a nationalistic organisation. It trains young people in nationalistic history and other aspects. It prepares them for social service and patriotic duties. It is wrong to cast aspersions on such an organisation, Mr. Karjol said.

He was reacting to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s comment about RSS members being non-Dravidians.