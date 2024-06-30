GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Siddaramaiah is behind the demand for creating three Deputy CM posts, says Pralhad Joshi

The Union Minister has said that the Congress should set its house in order first rather than pointing fingers at others 

Updated - June 30, 2024 07:08 pm IST

Published - June 30, 2024 06:57 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that the Chief Minister has remained silent, while only the Deputy Chief Minister is issuing warning to those raising the issue in public.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that the Chief Minister has remained silent, while only the Deputy Chief Minister is issuing warning to those raising the issue in public.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is behind the demand for three Deputy Chief Ministers, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said in Hubballi on Sunday.

“Some people are alleging that the BJP is conspiring against the Congress government by creating a demand for a change of Chief Minister or creation of three Deputy Chief Ministers. A Minister has said that the BJP is involved in the Chief Minister-Deputy Chief Minister discussion only to create a controversy. What is the basis for such allegations? Nothing. It is far from the truth. The BJP is not involved in the disputes behind the Chief Minister-Deputy Chief Minister posts in the State,” he said.

“In fact, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is behind such demands. As you can see, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has warned Ministers and MLAs not to make statements in public about such issues. But, Mr. Siddaramaiah has remained silent. Why didn’t the Chief Minister tell anyone not to discuss such issues in public? What is the secret behind this? It is because the Chief Minister is behind such demands,” the senior BJP leader said.

“Issues like creation of three Deputy Chief Minister’s posts or change of Chief Minister is an internal matter of the Congress. The BJP is not in favor of anyone nor is it against incumbent leaders. But the Congress leaders are trying to blame us for their problems. The Congress should set its house in order before pointing fingers at others,” Mr. Joshi said.

“The Congress has no control over its legislators and leaders. That party is full of indiscipline. Due to internal problems, the Congress is unable to govern Karnataka properly. Congress leaders are misusing power and the opportunity given by the people as they are involved in large-scale corruption and appeasement politics,” Mr. Joshi said.

