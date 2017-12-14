Siddaramaiah is an ‘irresponsible Chief Minister’, says Yeddyurappa

Sharply attacking Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for holding ‘Sadhana Sambhrama’ rallies, B.S.Yeddyuarappa, State President of Bharatiya Janata Party, has said that “he is an irresponsible Chief Minister as he was holding rallies now without taking up any development works in four-and-a-half years.”

He was talking to reporters in Raichur before leaving for Manvi to address the Parivarthana Yatra on Thursday.

Mr. Yeddyurappa, who took a day’s halt in Raichur between continuous programmes, criticised Mr. Siddaramaiah for ‘misleading’ people on the killing of Paresh Mesta and said “killings of Hindu activists was a live example of the law and order situation in in the State.” Administration has completely collapsed as people from all sectors were fed up with the bad governance, he alleged.

He also slammed Mr. Siddaramaiah for “shamelessly” referring to the incident in which he was jailed and questioned “had not former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi been jailed”? “He (Mr. Siddaramaiah), who had a Law background, should understand why I was jailed” Mr. Yeddyurappa said.

He also took a dig at G. Parameshwara, President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, for holding rallies and said “Chief Minister is addressing rallies where Congress had won and Mr. Parameshwara is addressing rallies where Congress was defeated.”

‘No tie-up with JD(S)’

He said the question of taking support from JD(S) may not arise as the BJP would form the next government by winning 150 plus seats.

He said the party’s election manifesto would be released after January 26.