Siddaramaiah is acting in an arrogant manner, says Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for failing to receive a memorandum by BJP legislators and leaders in Hubballi on Sunday.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah is acting in an arrogant manner. Our party leaders wanted to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister against the State government’s decision to withdraw cases in the old Hubballi riots case. But he refused to receive our memorandum,” Mr Joshi told reporters.

“Police officers blocked them in the name of security. This is not acceptable. We will not stop, however. We will submit the memorandum and fight against the withdrawal of cases, even if we are put in jail,” he said

Earlier, a group of BJP leaders, including MLA Arvind Bellad, staged a protest in Hubballi against the Chief Minister for refusing to meet them and receive the memorandum.