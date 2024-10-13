GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Siddaramaiah is acting in an arrogant manner, says Pralhad Joshi

Published - October 13, 2024 07:06 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
BJP leaders, including Member of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad, staging a protest against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Hubballi on Sunday.

BJP leaders, including Member of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad, staging a protest against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Hubballi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for failing to receive a memorandum by BJP legislators and leaders in Hubballi on Sunday.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah is acting in an arrogant manner. Our party leaders wanted to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister against the State government’s decision to withdraw cases in the old Hubballi riots case. But he refused to receive our memorandum,” Mr Joshi told reporters.

“Police officers blocked them in the name of security. This is not acceptable. We will not stop, however. We will submit the memorandum and fight against the withdrawal of cases, even if we are put in jail,” he said

Earlier, a group of BJP leaders, including MLA Arvind Bellad, staged a protest in Hubballi against the Chief Minister for refusing to meet them and receive the memorandum.

Published - October 13, 2024 07:06 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.