Siddaramaiah invited to contest Assembly election from Kolar

A delegation of Congress leaders from Kolar met the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while he was on his morning walk in a park in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A delegation of Congress leaders from Kolar met the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Mysuru on Friday and invited him to contest the next Assembly elections from Kolar constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The delegation comprising mostly Bhovi community members from Kolar, who were unable to meet Mr. Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru, met the Congress leader in a park at Vivekananda Nagar here early on Friday morning.

The former Chairman of the Karnataka State Bhovi Development Corporation Seetharam G.V., who was also present on the occasion, said the delegation members garlanded Mr. Siddaramaiah and asked him to enter the poll fray from Kolar. The former Chief Minister, who represents Badami constituency in Bagalkot district, is believed to have responded positively to their invitation. He told the delegation members that he would visit Kolar by November 10 or 11 and speak to them.

The development comes a day after another delegation of party leaders led by the former Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar met Mr. Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Thursday with the same request. Mr. Siddaramaiah’s candidature also enjoys the support of incumbent MLA K. Srinivas Gowda, who was expelled from the JD(S) recently for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Chief Minister, who lost from the Chamundeshwari Assembly segment in Mysuru, but managed to get elected from Badami, has ruled out returning to the poll fray from Chamundeshwari again. Though he firmly refused requests from party workers of Chamundeshwari, he appeared warm to similar appeals made by people of Varuna Assembly segment in Mysuru about a month ago.

He, howe said he had not made up his mind yet. For, he had invitations from Badami, Chamarajpet, Chikkanayakanahalli, and Koppal apart form Kolar and Varuna constituencies.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who arrived in Mysuru on Thursday and participated in Vishwakarma Jayanti in H.D. Kote, left for Mandya on Friday. On the occasion, he said he had allocated ₹25 crore to the Vishwakarma Development Corporation during his tenure as Chief Minister. But, the present government had failed to increase the allocation, he said while assuring to raise the financial assistance to the corporation if the Congress returned to power.

On Friday, Mr. Siddaramaiah stopped by the office of Azeezulla in Mysuru, a close follower of the former Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan on the way to Mandya. The former Chief Minister’s meeting with Mr. Azeezulla in Narasimharaja Assembly constituency represented by the former Minister Tanveer Sait, was described as a courtesy call.