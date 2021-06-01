Siddaramaiah hospitalised

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah (74) was admitted to Manipal Hospital on Tuesday (June 1) for evaluation of fever. He was tested for COVID-19, which is negative at present, said a statement from the hospital.

Currently he is stable and is being appropriately investigated and treated by a team of medical experts, the statement said.

The former Chief Minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 4 last year and had been treated in the same hospital. He was discharged on August 13.