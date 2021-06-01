Karnataka

Siddaramaiah hospitalised

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah (74) was admitted to Manipal Hospital on Tuesday (June 1) for evaluation of fever. He was tested for COVID-19, which is negative at present, said a statement from the hospital.

Currently he is stable and is being appropriately investigated and treated by a team of medical experts, the statement said.

The former Chief Minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 4 last year and had been treated in the same hospital. He was discharged on August 13.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2021 7:37:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/siddaramaiah-hospitalised/article34700682.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY