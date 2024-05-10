Siddaramaiah hopes more students from Govt. residential schools win laurels by passing with ranks

Congratulating Ankita Basappa Konnur, the first rank holder in the recent SSLC exam, who studied in Morarji Desai Residential School in Mudhol in Bagalkote district, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he wished more students from such Government residential schools in rural areas win laurels by passing with ranks and securing distinctions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters on his arrival at Mysuru airport on Friday, May 10, Mr. Siddaramaiah recalled that the decision to start Morarji Desai Residential Schools was taken in 1994 when he was the Finance Minister to ensure availability of quality education to children in rural areas.

He said he was motivated by the DSS slogan that they did not want arrack or wine shops, but wanted residential schools in rural areas. “I was in touch with the DSS those days. As I was also from a rural area, we started Morarji Schools to ensure quality education to rural children belonging to Dalit, Backward Classes, Minorities, and farming class,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Claiming that Karnataka had about 800 to 900 Government residential schools at present at the rate of one in each hobli, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he hoped more children from such Government residential schools would do well academically to win ranks and pass with distinction.

Basava Jayanthi

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who later proceeded to garland the statue of 12th-century social reformer Basavanna in Mysuru, said he was skipping the official Basava Jayanthi function due to election code of conduct.

“I am not attending the official Basava Jayanthi function due to the election code of conduct. So, I am garlanding Basavanna’s statue in Mysuru to honour and remember his ideals,” he said before greeting the people of the State on the occasion of Basava Jayanthi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.