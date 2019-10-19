Siddaramaiah hopeful of Cong. performing well in bypolls

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday expressed confidence of the Congress party performing well in the December 5 bypolls scheduled in 15 Assembly constituencies.

Speaking after a grand reception was accorded to him on his first visit to his native Mysuru after his appointment as Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Congress lost the Assembly elections in 2018 not on account of the failure of the government, but owing to the ‘misinformation’ carried out by the BJP.

He said the BJP “misleads the people” by repeating falsehood several times. He likened BJP’s strategy of repeating lies to German dictator Hitler’s approach and said “there was little difference between the BJP and Hitler.” He said the Congress had come up with several pro-people programmes, but the message could not reach the people. Hence, he urged the Congress workers to ensure that the good work carried out by the party is properly communicated to the general public.

He accused the BJP of capturing power in Karnataka through the “backdoor”. The saffron party had been making efforts to woo the MLAs of Congress and JD(S) by offering money, he alleged and claimed that the people of the constituencies, whose MLAs had resigned, were waiting for a chance to teach them a lesson.

Mr. Siddaramaiah expressed confidence of the party candidate winning in the bypolls to Assembly from Hunsur constituency in Mysuru district. The Congress had registered a lead over BJP in Hunsur segment during the Lok Sabha polls.

He called upon the party workers to work for the victory of the candidate like they had during the byelections to Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency in 2006 when he had won.

Mr. Siddaramaiah trained his guns on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for “leading the country towards backwardness by their ill-conceived policies.” He said the ‘maladministration’ of the BJP has not only brought down the rate of economic growth, but also pushed the country down in the global hunger index. He accused the Modi-Shah duo of raising emotional issues ahead of the elections to Assemblies in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Mr Siddaramaiah, who has already criticised the BJP’s demand for Bharat Ratna to Hindu ideologue Savarkar, said the Centre should bestow the country’s highest civilian award on the late Seer of Siddaganga Mutt Shivakumar Swamiji.

Earlier, Mr. Siddaramaiah was given a rousing welcome when he arrived in Mysuru. He was taken in an open jeep from Sayyaji Rao Road to the Congress office near the city railway station, amid shouting of slogans by supporters and bursting of crackers.