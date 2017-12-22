Siddaramaiah hits out at Yogi Adityanath

“Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should not give us lessons in administration. He should focus on governing his State well. I am the son of the soil. I don’t need to learn from him,’’ Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday at an event to inaugurate development works in Yamakanamaradi in Hukkeri taluk.

“Mr. Adityanath has said that we celebrate Tipu Jayanti and not Hanuma Jayanti. He should understand that we celebrate the birth anniversary or festivals related to 26 saints and leaders. They include Ambedkar, Basaveshwara, Mahaveera, Kittur Channamma, Kempe Gowda Lord Krishna and other saints, leaders and persons who have contributed to the society. We include saints of all faiths and beliefs in our celebrations, unlike the people from Mr. Adityanath’s party who celebrate some festivals and oppose others. In fact, it was the Congress that began Krishna Jayanti celebrations and not the BJP. We renamed the Karnataka Women’s University as Akka Mahadevi University and implemented a rule to adorn walls of all government offices with images of saint Basaveshwara. Why did the BJP not do these things when they were in power? Communal forces like the BJP are misleading people by wrong interpretation of history. This is an insult to history,” he said.

“While Uttar Pradesh is known for its jungle raj and hopeless law and order situation, Karnataka is not. Mr. Adityanath should not lecture us in administration. He should focus on improving law and order in his own State,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said. He felt his Uttar Pradesh counterpart had spoken whatever came to his mind without thinking. “Tipu fought the British in four wars. Mr. Adityanath should study history properly before making such remarks,” he said.

“The BJP is trying to divide society and incite violence among groups. But we should not forget that only a peaceful society can prosper. A state suffering from law and order disturbances like communal violence cannot develop, Mr. Siddaramaiah said. “But whatever the BJP leaders like Mr. Adityanath may do, their tricks will not work in Karnataka. The people here have higher levels of awareness and a sense of what is right and wrong. They will take an informed decision.”

Irrigation expenditure

The Chief Minister rubbished BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa’s allegation that the Congress government had spent only Rs. 5,500 crore on irrigation. “We have spent Rs. 45,000 crore on irrigation projects. Irrigation Minister M.B. Patil has stated this in the Assembly. The BJP should file a privilege motion against Mr. Patil if they feel he has lied. I challenge Mr. Yeddyurappa to a public debate on the amount spent by us on irrigation. If Mr. Yeddyurappa has any sense of conviction, he should participate in the debate.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah said filling of tanks with water from reservoirs was a priority area for the government. This would help farmers, especially those in northern Karnataka.

He praised MLA and former Minister Satish Jarkiholi as a leader with scientific temper who opposes blind belief and strives for the welfare of the people. “He speaks less, but works hard for the people.” Mr. Siddaramaiah asked the people to re-elect Mr. Jarkiholi in the coming Assembly polls.

“If there is any government in Karnataka that has kept its promise, it is us. But Prime Minister Modi, who came to power on grand promises, has not kept them. He promised achche din, but they came only to corporate bigwigs and not to the people,” the Chief Minister said.

He criticised the Union government’s move to privatise Belagavi-based PSU Hindustan Latex, putting the lives of thousands of workers at risk.

“Mr. Modi promised implementation of Swaminathan Commission recommendations to ensure remunerative price for farm produce. But he failed to do so,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said. “We waived farm loans and loans by various development corporations for SC, ST OBCs and minorities in Karnataka. But Mr. Modi refused to do so,” he further said and asked the crowd to ask Mr. Yeddyurappa why he was not putting pressure on the Centre or trying to stall Parliament over loan waiver.

Mr. Siddaramaiah chided the BJP leaders for their acts of eating at the houses of Dalits. “Mr. Yeddyurappa never went to a Dalit’s house while he was in power. He did not introduce any welfare programmes for them. But now, he and other leaders are playing games like eating catered food at the houses of Dalits,” he said.