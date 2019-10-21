Siddaramaiah hits out at Vishwanath

Despite the criticism levelled against him by former Minister A.H. Vishwanath, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had been maintaining a studied silence. But on Sunday, he came down on Mr. Vishwanath and listed reasons for losing faith in him, and this included a letter the former Minister had written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi against him.

Addressing a gathering of Kuruba community members and leaders from Hunsur at Valmiki Bhavan here, Mr. Siddaramaiah claimed that Mr. Vishwanath had accused him of being corrupt in the letter. “Despite being with us in the Congress, he wrote to the party president that I was a corrupt Chief Minister. Can anybody anywhere in the State say that I have taken even one rupee for any work?” Mr. Siddaramaiah asked.

Referring to the charge of “ungratefulness” levelled against him by Mr. Vishwanath, Mr. Siddaramaiah said after he quit the JD(S) and joined the Congress, the former Minister was preferred over former MLA Manchanahalli Mahadev for the party ticket from K.R. Nagar in 2008. “He was again given ticket in 2009 Assembly elections and in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. How else should he be helped? But he lost in all three elections.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah wondered how Mr. Vishwanath could claim credit for making him the Chief Minister. “He had lost the elections. How could he raise his hand in my favour?” the former CM wondered.

He asked the people of Hunsur to extend their support to the Congress’ likely candidate H.P. Manjunath in the December 5 Assembly bypolls.