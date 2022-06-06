Siddaramaiah hits out at Mysuru MP Pratap Simha

Invites him for a public debate on his contributions, and the achievements during his tenure as the CM

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday invited Mysuru MP Pratap Simha for a public debate on the contributions to Karnataka (during his tenure as the CM), and the achievements of Mr. Simha.

“I will ask KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana to participate in the debate. Let Mr. Simha come and discuss his contributions. The debate will bring forth who has done what to the State and Mysuru in particular,” he told reporters here.

Mr. Siddaramaiah sought to know from Mr. Simha under whose regime Sri Jayadeva Institute was brought to Mysuru and the District Hospital which is now being used for COVID-19 treatment, was built. “Who gave funds for the construction of Maharani’s College and Hostels, the Deputy Commissioner’s office complex, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in Mysuru?” he asked.

Lashing out at Mr. Simha for commenting about his knowledge in the country’s financial matters, the former CM said, “Mr. Simha has asked whether I’m an advocate or an economist. Are Mr. B.S. Yediyurappa and Mr. Basavaraj Bommai economists? How can he comment on my knowledge in the Indian economy and tax matters without knowing financial matters? How can he say I am wrong in my views unless he knew the subject?”