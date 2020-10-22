Siddaramaiah hits out at Kateel

Bengaluru

22 October 2020 16:07 IST

Taking exception to State BJP president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel’s remarks that the Congress leaders would be decimated after the by-elections, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said he (Mr. Kateel) “is replica of wild men and unfit to be in the civilised world”.

In a series of tweets, the former Chief Minister said “for those who have not seen ancient cave dwelling wild men, here is @nalinkateel who is the exact replica of them. He is unfit to be in a civilized society. In the interest of their party and our state, @BJP4Karnataka should send him back to the caves”.

“In spite of being @BJP4Karnataka president,@nalinkateel lacks spine to control his leaders. He does not have any capability to take action against his own party leaders who are targeting his own party chief minister”, Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

“Kateel is working against BSYBJP & wants to ensure that BSY steps down from his position. Nalin is the face of anti-yediyurappa squad within @BJP4Karnataka. This squad is working tirelessly to lose in by-elections and eventually blame on B.S. Yediyurappa for the loss”.

Mr. Kateel had remarked that after the by-elections Mr .Siddaramaiah, “Huliya”, would be “sent to the forest” and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, who “claims to be a boulder from Kanakapura”, would be demolished.