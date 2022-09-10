Siddaramaiah hits back

ADVERTISEMENT

Hitting back at BJP leaders who launched an attack on him, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah said three things characterised the three year rule of BJP: lies, corruption, and maladministration.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Congress was not making any new allegations of corruption against the government but only seeking answers for what BJP MLAs, Ministers, and independent bodies by Karnataka High Court, Karnataka State Contractors’ Association, and private school managements’ association had alleged.

“It was a BJP MLA who said one can become the Chief Minister paying the BJP high command ₹2,000 crore. It was A.H. Vishwanath who alleged the ₹2,000 crore kickback in the Bhadra Upper Bank project. It was K.S. Eshwarappa who complained to the Governor against then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa alleging interference and corruption. It is BJP MLA Basavaraj Dadesugur who said he paid the bribe he had collected in PSI recruitment to the government,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said in a statement he issued on Saturday.

‘Dancing on stage’

Speaking at Hubballi, Mr. Siddaramaraiah said that at a time when people of the State were waiting for compensation for the damages caused due to rain and floods, the BJP Ministers were “dancing on the stage in the name of Janaspandana.”