Siddaramaiah hits back on Minister’s remark on shoes

The Hindu Bureau July 08, 2022 07:43 IST

Congress opposition party leader in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah. File | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

B.C. Nagesh said that children come to school to get education and not for shoes and socks

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has described as “inhuman” the statement by Minister for School Education and Literacy B.C. Nagesh that children come to school “to get education and not for shoes and socks.” Mr. Nagesh had said so at Kalaburagi while responding to a question by journalists on why there was a delay in distribution of shoes and socks to government school children. Objecting to the remark, Mr. Siddaramaiah said if the Minister was aware how children who are compelled to walk to school without footwear feel when privileged children go to school wearing uniform, tie, shoes and socks in the same neighbourhood. “Is your ‘40% commission’ government incapable of taking care of the minimum needs of children from deprived classes?” he asked on Thursday, in a release.



