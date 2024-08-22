ADVERTISEMENT

Siddaramaiah hits back at Opposition

Published - August 22, 2024 09:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit back at the Opposition for accusing the Congress of “insulting” Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot because he is a Dalit, with a series of questions on his social media handle on Thursday.

“Firstly, if you truly respect and admire Mr. Gehlot, who belongs to the Dalit community, why did you bring him here and turn him into a ‘caged parrot’ instead of keeping him in the Union Cabinet? Why did you curtail his active political career and confine him, even though he wasn’t old enough to be sent to the ‘Margdarshak Mandal’, which is akin to a political retirement home?” he sought to know.

He alleged that using him as a “pawn” for vendetta politics instead of giving him a ministerial role was a “grave injustice and insult to the Dalit community”. He said the BJP always “uses and discards” Dalits as per convenience. “The BJP, which is trying to change the Constitution, opposes reservations, and secretly harbours caste discrimination, has no moral right to speak about Dalits. If you genuinely respect the Dalit community, stop putting political pressure on Mr. Gehlot to act against his conscience,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US