Siddaramaiah hits back at Opposition

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit back at the Opposition for accusing the Congress of “insulting” Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot because he is a Dalit, with a series of questions on his social media handle on Thursday.

“Firstly, if you truly respect and admire Mr. Gehlot, who belongs to the Dalit community, why did you bring him here and turn him into a ‘caged parrot’ instead of keeping him in the Union Cabinet? Why did you curtail his active political career and confine him, even though he wasn’t old enough to be sent to the ‘Margdarshak Mandal’, which is akin to a political retirement home?” he sought to know.

He alleged that using him as a “pawn” for vendetta politics instead of giving him a ministerial role was a “grave injustice and insult to the Dalit community”. He said the BJP always “uses and discards” Dalits as per convenience. “The BJP, which is trying to change the Constitution, opposes reservations, and secretly harbours caste discrimination, has no moral right to speak about Dalits. If you genuinely respect the Dalit community, stop putting political pressure on Mr. Gehlot to act against his conscience,” he said.

