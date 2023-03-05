Siddaramaiah hints at Shivalinge Gowda being Congress candidate for Arsikere

March 05, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Hassan

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has appealed to the people of Arsikere to vote for K.M. Shivalinge Gowda JD(S) MLA, in the coming elections “if he comes to Congress”.

Addressing a gathering after unveiling a statue of Sangolli Rayanna at Guttinakere in Arsikere taluk, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “Support the Congress in the coming elections. Ensure Mr. Gowda wins, if he joins the Congress. Each vote you give him is like voting in my favour”, he said. With this, Mr. Siddaramaiah gave a hint that Mr. Gowda would be the Congress candidate for Arsikere constituency in the elections.

Mr. Gowda, a three-time JD(S) MLA, distanced himself from the party recently. He held a meeting with his supporters, who suggested he join the Congress. The MLA has clarified that he would join the Congress. However, he is yet to formally do so.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said during his rule as Chief Minister, he sanctioned funds for development works in the constituency. The foundation stone for the Yettinahole project, which would benefit people in Arsikere among other areas, was laid during his term. “H.D. Kumaraswamy had opposed the project. He did not even take part in the foundation stone-laying ceremony. However, Mr. Gowda took part in the programme despite opposition from his party leader,” he recalled.

There were speculations that Mr. Gowda would join the Congress in the programme. However, he said he would join the party at an appropriate time. “I have taken a decision to join the party after consulting my supporters in the constituency. They have all suggested me to join the party,” he said.

He also thanked Mr. Siddaramaiah for his cooperation during his term as Chief Minister in bringing development works to the constituency.