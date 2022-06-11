Siddaramaiah helped BJP’s victory, says Eshwarappa

:

Former Minister and BJP leader K.S.Eshwarappa has said Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah was directly responsible for the victory of BJP’s third candidate Lahar Singh.

At a press conference in Shivamogga, Mr. Eshwarappa said he would congratulate Mr. Siddaramaiah for the BJP’s victory. “He played a role in the defeat of the Congress party’s Muslim candidate and the JD(S) candidate in the elections”, he said.

The people of Muslim community should understand the ‘injustice’ committed by Mr. Siddaramaiah. “Because of the stand taken by Mr. Siddaramaiah and D.K.Shivakumar, “secular candidates” has suffered defeat”, he said.

Further, he said Mr. Siddaramaiah did not support any Kuruba leader in his political career. Hence, H.Vishwanath, H.Y.Meti, H.M.Revanna, MTB Nagaraj, Byrati Basavaraj and others distanced themselves from him. He (Mr. Siddaramaiah) sidelined B.B.Chimmanakatti, who gave up his constituency Badami, he alleged.

Eom/