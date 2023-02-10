HamberMenu
Siddaramaiah, HDK skip Governor’s address; only 50% attendance at joint session

February 10, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah and JD(S) legislature party leader H.D. Kumaraswamy skipped Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s address to the joint session of the State legislature on Friday.

Both the leaders are busy with their respective party’s election campaign yatras. In all, only 50% of the legislators — about 150 — participated in the joint session. Legislators, particularly MLAs, are busy with preparations for the Assembly elections. Interestingly, about half a dozen Ministers too abstained themselves from the Governor’s address.

