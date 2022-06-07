Siddaramaiah has no other issue to speak of: CM Bommai

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

June 07, 2022 21:05 IST

Karnataka CM was referring to Congress leader’s remarks on RSS

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah has no other issue to speak of other than the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and keeps on raking up issues related to it.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Bommai said the people of the State have been watching all political developments and statements of leaders of the Congress. Further, he said, “I hope good sense will prevail on him.”

BJPLP meeting

The BJP Legislature Party meeting would be convened on Wednesday evening in the backdrop of the Rajya Sabha elections to four seats scheduled on Friday, Mr. Bommai said.