Siddaramaiah has become a political orphan, says Ibrahim

Congress leader Siddaramaiah has become a political orphan. I have nothing but pity for him who has no fixed constituency to fight from, C.M. Ibrahim, JD(S) State unit president, said in Belagavi on Sunday.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah is frantically looking for a constituency to fight elections from. He should fight from Varuna constituency and prove his mettle,’‘ Mr. Ibrahim told journalists.

He felt that the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi would not have a lasting impact. “First the Congress leadership should ensure unity among the various factions in Karnataka Congress. The high command should ensure that leaders like Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar work together and seniors like S.R. Patil do not leave the party,’‘ he said.

He denied allegations that all the power in JD(S) was concentrated in the H.D. Deve Gowda family. “Who were the leaders who went to H.D. Kumaraswamy to plead to become the CM after the last elections? Who ensured that he could not complete his term? Such questions need to be answered first,’‘ he said. He said that several development projects and welfare programmes started by Mr. Kumaraswamy had remained incomplete and it was essential that he became the CM once again.

All senior JD(S) leaders like H.D. Deve Gowda, Mr. Kumaraswamy and Mr. Ibrahim will tour the State extensively before the next elections to see that the party gets 123 seats. This is necessary in the present context as both the BJP and the Congress are engaged in corruption, he said.

He claimed that the BJP was poaching leaders from the Congress and JDS as it had no capacity to produce leaders. ``It is a matter of concern that the Lingayat community that was founded on the principles of equality of caste, creed and gender were supporting the BJP that was opposed to such principles,’‘ he said.

He assured that the Suvarna Soudha would be effectively utilised if the JDS came to power. He also said that JDS would give tickets to aspirants from Maratha and Lingayat communities in Belagavi.

