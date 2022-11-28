Siddaramaiah has a ‘jihadi mindset’, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. File photo | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, who is alleged to have opposed the singing of Vande Mataram at a Congress function recently, came under attack from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who on Sunday, said that it shows the jihadi mindset.

“The opposition to sing Vande Mataram by the Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah shows that he is more interested in breaking the society for power than the unity of the nation,” Mr. Bommai tweeted.

This was in response to a video clip purportedly of the Constitution Day celebrations at the Congress office where he is heard saying singing of the song is not needed when party workers were preparing to sing. Later, he is heard saying that the song can be rendered.

The Chief Minister said: “Opposing a song that has been accepted by all communities in the country shows the jihadi mindset.” He said, “British had opposed the song and Mr. Siddaramaiah joins the list of those who opposed it.”

Demanding an apology for the insult, Mr. Bommai said: “Mr. Siddaramaiah has insulted Vande Mataram for vote bank politics. He has to offer an apology for attempting to hurt the unity sentiments of the people.”

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
