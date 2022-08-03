Siddaramaiah followers plant, distribute saplings

August 03, 2022 22:41 IST

Followers of Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah celebrated his 75th birthday by planting saplings at the government hospital premises in Bendebembali village in Wadagera taluk on Wednesday.

Ninganna Jadi, who led the members of the team, planted saplings and also distributed them to the public. “We planned to go to Davanagere to take part of his birthday celebration but it was not happen. Therefore to make this day memorable, we planted samplings and distributed some,“ Mr. Jadi said.

They expressed hope to see Mr. Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister of Karnataka again to uplift downtrodden communities.