GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Siddaramaiah finding difficult to defend his govt. following corruption allegations: Kumaraswamy

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy criticises CM Siddaramaiah’s defense against corruption allegations

Published - July 21, 2024 05:17 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy at a press conference in Bengaluru. File

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy at a press conference in Bengaluru. File | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Shivamogga

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been engaged in all sorts of exercises to defend himself following allegations of corruption against his government,” said Union Minister for Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy in Hassan on July 21

Speaking to media, on Sunday, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the CM could not defend himself during the debate in the Legislature session. “He entrusted five Ministers of the Cabinet to address the media before he could give his reply in the session. Besides that, he gave interviews to the media as an exercise before facing the session. All these efforts show that he is finding it difficult to defend his government,” he said.

Amid ruckus in Assembly, CM promises strict action against culprits

Referring to the alleged corruption in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the issue would not have come out if Chandrashekharan had not committed suicide. “Whether it is misuse of ₹187 crore, ₹94 crore, or even ₹90 it is corruption. Now, the government has taken a decision to transfer money from all corporations to the treasury. I had made this suggestion in 2017 itself,” he said.

Further, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the CM had made 21 fresh charges against BJP leaders. Mr. Siddaramaiah had been CM for five years. Later, he worked as the leader of the Opposition. “Now, he raised some of the issues related to 2010–11. What was he doing all these years? Why did he not raise those issues all these days?” he questioned.

Regarding the JD(S) party activities in Hassan district, the party MLAs had been putting pressure on him to hold a party convention in Hassan. “We will strengthen the party’s organisation in Hassan under the leadership of former minister H.D. Revanna,” he said.

At present, he said, Revanna’s family has been facing some problems. However, his contribution to the development of the district was immense. The people of the district would not forge it, he said. JD(S) MLAs A. Manju, H.P. Swaroop, C.N. Balakrishna, and others were present.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / politics / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.