Siddaramaiah favours reservation in higher judiciary

August 12, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has favoured introduction of reservation in higher judiciary.

Speaking after inaugurating the Karnataka State-level Advocates’ 10th Conference organised by the Karnataka State Bar Council and Mysore Bar Association at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds in Mysuru on Saturday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said there was no reservation in higher judiciary. “Though there is reservation in lower courts, there is no reservation in higher courts,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah turned around to the dignitaries seated on the dais, including judge of the Supreme Court A.S. Bopanna and Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Prasanna B. Varale, and asked them not to mistake him. He said reservation in higher judiciary will only help make dispensation of justice more effective and useful.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also called upon the people, particularly lawyers, to uphold the Constitution while serving a note of caution against vested interests, who opposed the Constitution. The vested interests mislead young students of law against the Constitution. “When such people, who are misled against the Constitution, become judges, how can the poor and Dalits expect justice from them?” he questioned.

He also recalled that people from the lower strata of the society were not practicing law in the earlier days. The legal profession was the exclusive preserve of the rich and upper class in the olden days, he said.

He recalled that he was back then the only person from the Kuruba community, a backward class, to practice law in Mysuru when he began his career as a lawyer.

Before India could attain Independence and adopt the Constitution, the dispensation of justice during the period of the Maharajas was quite different. Punishments differed from one person to another for the same crime. The rich person committing a crime was treated differently from a poor person committing the same crime, he said.

However, everything changed after India adopted the Constitution, whose Article 14 provides for equality before law and equal protection of law, he said.