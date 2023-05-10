ADVERTISEMENT

Siddaramaiah expects Congress to win more than 130 seats

May 10, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after casting his vote at Siddaramanahundi village on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A.Sriram

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who cast his vote in his native Siddaramanahundi in Varuna Assembly segment of Mysuru on Wednesday, expects the Congress to win more than 130 seats in the elections to the State Legislative Assembly.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Siddaramaiah said there was a strong anti-incumbency against the BJP government in the State, which had not carried out any development work in the State during the last four years.

“We will win more than 130 seats. The number can even go up to 150 seats,” said the former Chief Minister.

Responding to a query on the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign in Karnataka, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Prime Minister failed to address the issues of price rise and corruption. “Did he speak about price rise? Did he speak about corruption?” the former Chief Minister questioned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who is facing Housing Minister and BJP candidate V. Somanna in Varuna, also expressed confidence of his victory in the elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US