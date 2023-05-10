Siddaramaiah expects Congress to win more than 130 seats

May 10, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who cast his vote in his native Siddaramanahundi in Varuna Assembly segment of Mysuru on Wednesday, expects the Congress to win more than 130 seats in the elections to the State Legislative Assembly.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Siddaramaiah said there was a strong anti-incumbency against the BJP government in the State, which had not carried out any development work in the State during the last four years.

“We will win more than 130 seats. The number can even go up to 150 seats,” said the former Chief Minister.

Responding to a query on the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign in Karnataka, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Prime Minister failed to address the issues of price rise and corruption. “Did he speak about price rise? Did he speak about corruption?” the former Chief Minister questioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who is facing Housing Minister and BJP candidate V. Somanna in Varuna, also expressed confidence of his victory in the elections.